By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 18:50

BREAKING NEWS: Reported Su-25 aircraft crash in Russia's Rostov region Credit: Creative Commons

A Russian Su-25 military aircraft has reportedly crashed in Russia’s Rostov region, on Tuesday, June 21.

According to preliminary reports the Russian Su-25 military aircraft crashed in Russia’s Rostov region, due to a potential piloting error, as reported by BAZA.

The Su-25 aircraft is believed to have possibly hit a power line, with firefighters allegedly rushing to the scene of the incident.

The current condition of the pilot is unknown.

The Su-25 “Grach” armoured attack aircraft is designed to provide direct support to ground troops over the battlefield in direct target visibility, as well as to destroy moving and stationary ground targets with given coordinates and low-speed air targets.

The news follows similar reports of a Russian Air Force Su-25 attack aircraft reportedly crashing in the Belgorod Region during a scheduled training flight, according to reports by the Western Military District (ZVO), on June 17.

The ZVO reported the crash of the Russian Air Force’s Su-25 aircraft stating:

“According to preliminary information, the cause of the accident could have been a technical malfunction. A commission of the Russian Air Force is working at the site.”

The pilot is reportedly alive and his current condition is not life threatening, allegedly he ejected from the aircraft before being evacuated to the airfield by the search and rescue service.

“The plane went down in a deserted place, there was no damage on the ground,” the Western Military District stated.

