Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to buy right now on Reddit for potential gains

By EWN • 21 June 2022 • 21:34

Reddit has become the go-to forum for crypto investment advice. It is also known as the front page of the internet because one can get recent news updates on cryptocurrency crashes, new crypto projects, and even Reddit crypto to invest in, according to Redditors.

There are top three cryptocurrencies you could buy right now for potential gains, according to Reddit trends. These coins are Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Roboape (APE).

Here, we shall be reviewing Roboape (APE)- the newest, most-talked about meme cryptocurrency for long-term profits among Redditors and crypto enthusiasts

Roboape (APE): The One-Stop Shop for Everything Crypto

Roboape (APE) is an ERC20 deflationary meme token built on the Ethereum (ETH) network. The platform is designed to revolutionize the DeFi crypto space with its meme token.

Roboape (APE) plans to use its Roboape Academy to provide world-class education on blockchain systems and cryptocurrency concepts such as DeFi, dApps, DAOs, etc. The platform will allow users to get the latest updates on cryptocurrency market news, crypto trends, crypto investment news, and other informative articles.

RoboApe (RBA) users would be able to enjoy community sports contests and a unique gaming experience on the RoboApe eSport platform. These competitions would attract rewards, including prizes, prospective sponsorship, and endorsement opportunities.

RoboApe (RBA) will be entirely community powered to promote peer-to-peer economy and community governance among users. All members will have equal rights to suggest changes in the platform’s operation.

The Roboape (RBA) ecosystem will allow users to explore their creative talents and humour by creating and submitting RoboApe (RBA) memes, GIFs, and videos. These meme submissions could be shared in the community or featured on RoboApe’s social media marketing campaign.

RoboApe (RBA) intends to become an excellent platform for sharing memes and attracting enthusiasts worldwide who want to join such a healthy and flourishing meme community. The native token, APE, will be used to trade on the RoboApe ecosystem.

RoboApe (APE) has plans to integrate NFTs into its ecosystem. Users can create, mint, or trade NFTs using the RoboApe NFT Marketplace. The RoboApe platform would also host exclusive NFT Minting Events for its community, where users would be able to mint new NFTs using the Event’s premier trading card template.

More so, users holding the APE token will get much more profits from incentives and rewards that will be unveiled once the blockchain launches.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized blockchain network powered by smart-contract functionalities that enables decentralised applications (dApps) to be built and run without a glitch or centralised intermediaries.

Ethereum (ETH) intends to shift its blockchain from a proof-of-work mechanism to a proof-of-stake. This would reduce the congestion on the blockchain and allow a much faster transaction speed. The proof-of-stake will also reduce the energy consumption on Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain, making it environmentally friendly.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is among the top twenty popular cryptocurrencies in the world. The platform is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency built to enable the transfer of financial assets without a centralized authority.

Litecoin (LTC) is a very popular Reddit crypto because of its fast transaction confirmation time and cheap gas fee. The platform launched the MimbleWimble that helps remove less-important data through compression, thereby improving transaction speed and scalability in its ecosystem.

Conclusion

Finally, we are in the second half of the year, and the cryptocurrencies discussed above should be among the coins to invest in, according to Reddit. RoboApe (APE) is still on presale and can be purchased at a discounted price. You can take this opportunity to invest in it now before it launches fully.

For more information on RoboApe (APE):

Presale: https://ape.roboape.io/register

KEYWORDS: RoboApe, APE, Ethereum, ETH, Litecoin, LTC, Reddit crypto

Sponsored