By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 13:51

Bank of Spain recognises cryptocurrency platform Criptan's "professional integrity" Credit: Creative Commons

The Bank of Spain has recognised the cryptocurrency platform Criptan as a company that meets the requirements of “commercial and professional honourability”, traits established by credit institutions and money laundering prevention regulations.

The Bank of Spain spoke of the cryptocurrency platform Criptan in a statement distributed by Angels (investment company of Valencian businessman Juan Roig) stating “that it is a “very important step towards the regulation and mass adoption of blockchain technology, as well as cryptocurrencies by Spanish society”.

Criptan states that it has worked “voluntarily in favour of reliability and regulation, and now it has been able to certify this with all the documentation provided to the regulatory body”.

This is a very important milestone, according to the company, because it reinforces the path they have followed on the regulatory side. The crypto ecosystem is based on trust, and validations are very valuable.

Criptan added “it has been a huge effort, but it is totally worth it, as we have a long-term vision and it is important to do things the right way”.

Criptan closed its last round of financing at 3.5 million euros with the backing of investors such as Ángel Corcóstegui (former CEO of Banco Santander), Juan Roig (through his investment company Angels) and José María Castellano (vice-president and CEO of the textile group Inditex between 1997 and 2005) together with his son Pablo (leader of his family office).

These names are added to other investors that allow Criptan “to approach the new generations with people like Guillermo Díaz (WillyRex), a famous Spanish YouTuber who has more than 35 million subscribers on his two channels, or Samuel de Luque (Vegetta777), with more than 32 million followers on YouTube, among others”, as reported by 20minutos.

