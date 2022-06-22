By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 June 2022 • 19:37

Next House Almeria Exclusive: Country Houses For Sale in Cantoria, Cantoria. Image - Next House Almeria

Next House Almeria is proud to present you this independent charming Country House on the outskirts of Cantoria, in the Almeria province, set in a lovely location with stunning views over the Almanzora Valley.

Ref. NHA556

Price: €224.950

Description of property

The property has a large and lovely mature colourful garden and is a two floors house. The ground floor comprises a spacious lounge featuring an authentic old olive press and a classic wood-burning stove. The separate dining room is set in the atrium with wood beams and leads to a large fully fitted kitchen, a well-sized double bedroom and a large family bathroom with a walk-in shower.

Marble stairs lead to the first floor with a spacious mezzanine landing, a very large-sized family bathroom and three well-proportioned double bedrooms, two of which have double aspect doors to Juliet balconies. There is also a study, or fifth bedroom if needed.

The property could be separated into two as the upstairs is large enough to fit a kitchen and a living room, for that reason the property has great B&B potential and would be a great investment opportunity.

There are many special features including coved ceilings with original beams. To connect the ground floor with the first floor it has a lift, so it’s easy for older people.

There is also a separate outdoor kitchen, perfect for the summer months, and an outdoor shower room with a hand wash basin and WC.

The house sits on a 2,500m2 plot with a lovely 8×4 swimming pool surrounded by tiled patio areas, all with seating from which you can enjoy the views and landscaped gardens. Expansive walled terraces surround the property with double gate access to the gravel driveway and space to park several cars.

This amazing property is a restored Hacienda around 200 years old. It sits within a 2500-metre plot with 360º views over orange groves and the distant hills. Also is about 5 minutes drive to the centre of the Spanish village of Cantoria which has all the necessary amenities and a Market day every Wednesday, and 5 minutes from Almanzora village in the other direction. The town of Albox is about 10 minutes drive and 35 minutes from the coast.

This property has so much to offer, is full of charm and character, and is located in a peaceful area, you cannot miss it.

If your desire is to find an original property to make it your own, then contact us now and book your visit! We have your Next House in the sunny Almería!

Situation of property Interior Highlights: Good State Location: Rural Area Orientation: Good Official Classification: Oportunidad

Interior details of property Bedrooms: 5 Lounge: 2 Bathrooms:3 Parking: 3 Storage Rooms: 2

Interior and exterior property areas M2 Built: 230 m² Plot M2: 2500 m²

Quality list of property Type of Floor Covering: Clay tile hot Water: Gas Thermo Ceiling: Vigas de madera Window: Aluminium Furnished Kitchen No Independent – Furnished with elec.

Characteristics of property Handicap entrance Private Pool Bars on the window Asphalted Section to Land

Around the Property

Good road access