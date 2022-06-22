By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 June 2022 • 19:37
Next House Almeria Exclusive: Country Houses For Sale in Cantoria, Cantoria. Image - Next House Almeria
The property has a large and lovely mature colourful garden and is a two floors house. The ground floor comprises a spacious lounge featuring an authentic old olive press and a classic wood-burning stove. The separate dining room is set in the atrium with wood beams and leads to a large fully fitted kitchen, a well-sized double bedroom and a large family bathroom with a walk-in shower.
Marble stairs lead to the first floor with a spacious mezzanine landing, a very large-sized family bathroom and three well-proportioned double bedrooms, two of which have double aspect doors to Juliet balconies. There is also a study, or fifth bedroom if needed.
The property could be separated into two as the upstairs is large enough to fit a kitchen and a living room, for that reason the property has great B&B potential and would be a great investment opportunity.
There are many special features including coved ceilings with original beams. To connect the ground floor with the first floor it has a lift, so it’s easy for older people.
There is also a separate outdoor kitchen, perfect for the summer months, and an outdoor shower room with a hand wash basin and WC.
The house sits on a 2,500m2 plot with a lovely 8×4 swimming pool surrounded by tiled patio areas, all with seating from which you can enjoy the views and landscaped gardens. Expansive walled terraces surround the property with double gate access to the gravel driveway and space to park several cars.
This amazing property is a restored Hacienda around 200 years old. It sits within a 2500-metre plot with 360º views over orange groves and the distant hills. Also is about 5 minutes drive to the centre of the Spanish village of Cantoria which has all the necessary amenities and a Market day every Wednesday, and 5 minutes from Almanzora village in the other direction. The town of Albox is about 10 minutes drive and 35 minutes from the coast.
This property has so much to offer, is full of charm and character, and is located in a peaceful area, you cannot miss it.
If your desire is to find an original property to make it your own, then contact us now and book your visit! We have your Next House in the sunny Almería!
Good road access
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.