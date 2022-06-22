Prince Andrew could be stripped of his Duke of York title under a proposed new law the Metro confirmed today, Wednesday 22.

There is currently no mechanism for such a title to be removed, but Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, is seeking to address the gap in the law via her Removal of Titles Bill.

It aims to give the monarch new powers to remove titles or a committee of Parliament to determine that a title should be taken away.

Rachael Maskell said her constituents made it clear to her that they wanted the Duke of York’s title to be removed, particularly given York’s recognition as a Human Rights City.

Fresh calls for the Duke of York to lose his title follow the multi-million-pound out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre earlier this year.

This comes days after the Euro Weekly brought you the news that Prince Andrew is allegedly facing a new legal battle with claims he was at the late Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion the night a teenager was raped.

The victim’s attorney, Spencer Kuvin, is seeking testimony from the 62-year-old Duke of York, Prince Andrew and has threatened to serve legal papers on him if necessary.

Spencer Kuvin acts for a 28-year-old woman who claims Epstein attacked her at his New York home while Prince Andrew was a guest there in December 2010.

In an interview with the Mirror, Spencer Kuvin said: “We are looking into serving Prince Andrew. We’d get a subpoena issued here in the States which is brought over to England and localised, and then we would have to locate him and have him served.”

“He should be a fairly easy target to locate.”

