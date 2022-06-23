Dolores, Alicante: Gang of six burglars armed with guns arrested

The gang, highly specialised in robberies with force, specifically in the assault on homes with violence or intimidation with firearms.

The investigation was carried out by agents of the Specialized Crime Group of the Judicial Police Force of Alicante and also involved agents of the Narcotics Group.

The investigators focused their inquiries on a man who had just been released from prison and who had several previous convictions for violent crimes and crimes against property, the police said in a statement.

This person had been arrested previously, accused of assaulting homes with violence, dismantling the criminal group in which he participated.

Once released for these acts, he was allegedly trying to reorganize and reshape a criminal group to engage in this type of serious criminal offence in which he was highly specialised.

In the course of the police operation, a search was carried out on premises where a large number of tools and effects were found, among them; portable transmission equipment, six bulletproof vests, military helmets, a taser-type device, a compressed air shotgun, gloves and balaclavas, geolocation devices, large maces, flanges and ties, an industrial vacuum packing machine, a money counting machine and other effects.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.