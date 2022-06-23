Racó de l’Albir Beach Craft Fair is open, offering great locally made products

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 June 2022 • 22:48

Beach craft fair - Image L'Alfas

The L’Alfàs del Pi Craft Fair returns to the Racó de l’Albir beach, as it does every summer, with a total of 24 stalls where you can find all kinds of great locally made crafts and products.

Open on the beachfront from Monday to Sunday, from 6 PM until 1 AM, the fair which opened this week will remain open all summer closing on September 4.

The fair is a good opportunity for local crafters to display their products and skills, and for residents and visitors to acquire something a little different.

Included in this year’s stalls are jewellery, costume jewellery, ceramics, textiles and wood, children’s toys, decorations, candles and more. All the goods are made by those displaying and selling them, with all the crafters being certified professionals in their field.

Óscar Pérez Councillor in charge of the Markets area at l’Alfàs del Pi Town Hall said: “A wide range of products made mostly by artisans from the region that cannot be found in traditional shops.

“There will also be workshops demonstrating craft techniques and trades, which will give visitors a first-hand insight into the world of craftsmanship.”

The Racó de l’Albir Beach Craft Fair is a great place to see local crafters at work and to buy locally made products, it certainly is worth a visit.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.