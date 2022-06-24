Two investigated in Malaga for alleged illegal plundering of young goldfinch nests

By Chris King • 24 June 2022 • 23:58

Image of a Seprona officer. Credit: Twitter @guardiacivil

Two individuals are under investigation by the Guardia Civil for the alleged illegal plundering of young goldfinch nests.

As reported by the Guardia Civil in a statement today, Friday, June 24, two people are being investigated for crimes against fauna, suspected of plundering nine nests with young goldfinch.

Their investigation was launched after learning of the possible looting of nests on a private citrus farm in Campanillas, in the capital of Malaga. When officers arrived at the scene they intercepted two people. The first person was carrying five nests of goldfinches in his hands, and the other was carrying four more nests inside a shoe box.

In total, they had captured 36 young goldfinches, some of them barely five days old. Due to their precarious state of health and urgent physiological needs in order to guarantee their survival, the specimens were immediately transferred to the Centre for the Recovery of Threatened Species in Malaga (CREA).

The perpetrators have been placed under investigation for an alleged crime against fauna. All the corresponding proceedings have been delivered to the Office of the Attorney for the Environment, Territorial Planning and Historical Heritage of the Provincial Court of Malaga.

Plundering the nests of these types of singing birds such as the goldfinch, the greenfinch, the serin, and the linnet is usually carried out for illegal marketing. They are registered in the Bern Convention on the Conservation of Wildlife and the Natural Environment of Europe. As a result, it is prohibited to collect or destroy their nests.

This action was been carried out by the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Malaga Guardia Civil Command in collaboration with rural guards in the area, as reported by malagahoy.es.

