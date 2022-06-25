By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 June 2022 • 9:30

State of emergency declared in Lombardy as the drought bites

The President of the Lombardy region in Italy has declared a regional state of emergency as the drought in the area worsens, affecting water availability and crops.

The declaration overnight on June 24 calls on all citizens to use water sparingly and only where necessary.

The decree signed by Attilio Fontana limits drinking water to essential activities only and bans the use of water for non-essential activities like the irrigation of golf courses and soccer fields, as well as vehicle, park and street cleaning.

In declaring the state of emergency the Lombardy president has called on the Italian government to establish a control centre to monitor the current water crisis, which is affecting many other areas as well.

The famed Lombardy region, which includes the fashion capital Milan, is Italy’s most populous region being home to around 10 million people.

No rain has fallen in the area for week with even the Po, the longest river in Italy drying up in places whilst water levels in Lake Garda is steadily falling. The drought is said to be the worst in more than 70 years.

Many other areas across Europe, Africa and Asia are experiencing higher than usual temperatures with little rainfall resulting in drought, crop failure and forest fires that are destroying large areas of the countryside. Crops have also been badly affected in many areas with production levels well below norms further adding to the inflation affecting food prices worldwide.

The declaration of a state of emergency in Lombardy due to the worsening drought follows the implementation of strict water usage rules elsewhere in Northern Italy.

