By Matthew Roscoe • 30 June 2022 • 11:37

WATCH: Poland's 49 thousand ton steel border fence with Belarus nears completion. Image: Twitter @Straz_Graniczna

POLAND’S Border Guard Service released a video on Thursday, June 30 showing the near completion of a huge fence on the border with Belarus.

The fence, on the border of Poland and Belarus, is 186.25 km in length and has a height of 5.5 metres. It required 49 thousand tons of steel to build and is topped by barbed wire.

“On January 25, the construction of the physical barrier at the border started,” the Border Guard Service wrote.

“Today, work on it is coming to an end.”

It added: “5 months of intensive works, supervision and commissioning were carried out by inspectors of the construction officers and employees of the Border Guard. 186.25 km, 49 thousand tons of steel

“It will be safer.”

#bariera🇵🇱🇧🇾

25.01 ruszyła budowa bariery fizycznej na granicy🇵🇱🇧🇾

Dziś prace nad nią dobiegają końca.

5 miesięcy intensywnych robót,nadzór i odbiór prowadzony był przez inspektorów budowanych-funkcjonariuszy i pracowników SG.

186,25 km, 49 tys.ton stali

Będzie bezpieczniej 💪 pic.twitter.com/XN02Vxfhqx — Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) June 30, 2022

On Monday, June 20, prior to completion being so close, Poland’s border guards reported that the Belarusian military tried to dig under the recently erected fence at the border.

That alleged provocation at the border follows rising tensions between Poland and Belarus, with President Alexander Lukashenko stating that Belarus will confront Poland if it takes Western Ukraine, due to the alleged threat to the national security of the republic, on Friday, June 17.

