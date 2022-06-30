By Anna Ellis • 30 June 2022 • 16:56

Thief caught in Elche Alicante after injuring himself during the crime. Image National Police Twitter.

The 41-year-old Spaniard was arrested in Elche, Alicante on the Costa Blanca, for allegedly stealing from catering establishments it has been confirmed on Thursday, June 30.

He was located at the Hospital del Vinalopo where he was admitted due to a cut on his arm that occurred during one of the robberies that he was allegedly just about to perpetrate according to Diario de Alicante.

The deep cut occurred whilst smashing the glass to enter an establishment he was just about to rob.

It was because of the injury that the police were able to arrest him for previous robberies committed.

A team from the Citizen Attention Group was sent by CIMACC-091 to the scene as the alarm system of the establishment had been activated.

On arriving, they found a large amount of blood around the broken window leading the police to assume that the perpetrator had cut himself with glass.

They managed to locate the individual at the Vinalopó Hospital and arrested him although he had to remain in the hospital for surgery.

The detainee has more than fifty police records and is waiting to appear in court.

