One of Britain’s ‘most-wanted’ cocaine barons arrested in hotel on Costa Blanca’s Benidorm

By Chris King • 04 July 2022 • 21:22

Image of Guardia Civil arresting one of Britain's suspected cocaine barons. Credit: [email protected]

Guardia Civil officers have arrested one of Britain’s ‘most wanted’ cocaine barons in a Benidorm hotel on the Costa Blanca.

As reported by the Guardia Civil today, Monday, July 4, police officers have arrested one of Britain’s ‘most-wanted’ cocaine barons. 44-year-old Louis James Edwards was detained during an early morning raid on a hotel in the Costa Blanca holiday resort of Benidorm, on June 21.

Edwards was listed on the ‘Crimestoppers‘ website, and he is suspected of being the kingpin of a drug network involved in the distribution of cocaine throughout the south of England. Video footage showed two Spanish police officers leading a barefooted Edwards into custody from the Alicante province hotel.

“Although the first investigations for the location of Edwards were activated in the province of Malaga, the trail followed by the officers took them to the province of Alicante. They had important indications of the presence of the fugitive, further reinforced by having knowledge of the imminent transfer of relatives of the fugitive to that province”, said a statement from the Guardia Civil.

They added: “After close surveillance of this family group, the investigation focused on a hotel in Benidorm, Alicante, where he was located and arrested”.

Detenidos en Alicante dos huidos de la justicia acusados de tráfico de drogas y tentativa de homicidio respectivamente. Uno distribución y venta de cocaína (sur Inglaterra). Otro, autor de tirotear a un grupo de personas (ajuste de cuentas) Países Bajoshttps://t.co/o29dK58ayC pic.twitter.com/5KwZoMv4Sk — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) July 3, 2022

Another suspect was detained in a raid the next day, June 22, in the nearby Alicante town of L’Alfas del Pi. Cornelis Korfet, a 35-year-old Dutch national was shown in an official Guardia Civil video being arrested while enjoying breakfast with some friends. He attempted to escape but was quickly apprehended.

Korfet was on the run from the judicial authorities in the Netherlands, where he is wanted for murder. He is suspected of being responsible for seriously injuring two individuals. They are believed to have been shot in an act of revenge as part of a war between rival gangs.

A Guardia Civil statement read: “The rapid collaboration between the Dutch police and the Guardia Civil made it possible to locate this person in the province of Alicante, where it was confirmed that this same person had already been arrested on three occasions with different identities, none of them real”.

“Once an intense surveillance on the criminal environment of the fugitive had been established, it was found that he was already using a fourth false identity. He was located and arrested in the Alicante municipality of L’Alfas del Pi on June 22, having recently arrived from Barcelona”.

