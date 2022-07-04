By Anna Ellis • 04 July 2022 • 14:27

Horse racing horror as jockey is airlifted to hospital in a coma. Image Racing NSW Twitter

Australian jockey 27-year-old Elissa Meredith fell from her horse on Monday, July 4, in a race at Gunnedah, New South Wales.

Racing NSW announced the news on their Twitter page in a post that read: “Apprentice jockey Elissa Meredith was involved in a fall aboard Starlink during Race 5 at Gunnedah today.”

“Elissa was attended to by ambulance officers and will be airlifted to hospital, having sustained a head injury.”

A later follow-up post read: “Elissa has arrived at John Hunter Hospital. She is in an induced coma and currently undergoing CT scans.”

The rest of the races were cancelled as Meredith was transported to Newcastle’s John Hunter Hospital.

There were reports Meredith was lapsing in and out of consciousness while being attended to by ambulance officers on the track.

It is unclear if the horse was also hurt during the fall.

