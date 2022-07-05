By Chris King • 05 July 2022 • 19:19

Sajid Javid sensationally QUITS as Health Secretary

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has sensationally quit his role in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has this evening sensationally handed in his resignation to Boris Johnson. In the process, he demanded that the Prime Minister should also resign, claiming he was no longer the right man to lead either the Conservative party or the country.

Boris Johnson had only a few minutes earlier been forced into making a grovelling apology over the way he dealt with the scandal surrounding Chris Pincher. This came after Downing Street admitted that when he installed Pincher as deputy chief whip, he was already aware of the complaints against him.

“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country”, Javid wrote in his resignation letter. He continued: “Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers guided by strong values. We may not always have been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest”.

“Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither”, he concluded.

Piers Morgan tweeted immediately @piersmorgan, adding a copy of the Health Secretary’s letter to the PM.

BREAKING: Health Secretary Sajid Javid sensationally resigns from Govt.. blaming Boris Johnson’s failure of leadership. Is this the tipping point for the Prime Minister? 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6qdXjhwWZu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 5, 2022

