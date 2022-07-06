European leader in service robots opening headquarters on Elche Business Park 

By Anna Ellis • 06 July 2022 • 13:48

Bumerania Robotics are about to open their headquarters on Elche Business Park, Costa Blanca, Spain. Image Elche Town Hall webiste.

Elche Business Park on the Costa Blanca is adding another innovative firm to its list with the headquarters of Bumerania Robotics about to open.

In just two short years Bumerania Robotics have leapt to become the European leader in service robotics, Elche Town Hall confirmed on Wednesday, July 6.

The mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, accompanied by the company’s directors, Isidro Fernandez and Fernando Martín, confirmed that Elche is the economic and business enclave where its headquarters are to be founded.

Visitors will be able to admire the skills of robots: Geras, KetiBot, BumiBot, HolaBot and Ares with live demonstrations

The mechanical devices are designed specifically to increase people’s quality of life. Fernandez explained that some of its star products are the Geras which are care robots that look after the health of the elderly as well as entertain them.

Carlos Gonzalez congratulated Bumerania Robotics for its excellent business initiative and admired their great journey to get to the position they have.

When asked about Bumerania Robotics the Mayor said: “Robotics is not the future. Isidro Fernandez has shown us that it is already here, that it is the present.”

The Mayor also emphasized that a multitude of avant-garde products and services are born in Elche Business Park.

