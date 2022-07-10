35 punks try to disrupt the Lindner wedding but get the wrong hotel

By Annie Dabb • 10 July 2022 • 12:25

Image - punk: Ljupco Smokovski/shutterstock.com

The guests of a hotel in Keitum called the police yesterday because a large group of people were standing outside and shouting. But little did the punks know that their rowdy behaviour wasn’t achieving their intended objective.

People in Sylt, an island in northern Germany, and their guests had to deal with punks who arrived on the island on a 9 euro ticket and whose noise disrupted the wedding ceremony of politician Christian Lindner and the journalist Franca Lehfeldt. Police had to be called in to calm the commotion. Around 35 punks were outside of the hotel in Keitum being loud but peaceful, according to a police spokesperson.

The spokesperson told welt.de that the group’s objective was probably to interrupt the politician’s celebrations. However, the punks had gotten the wrong hotel. Just before midnight, the police dispelled the rowdy crowd and put them on the train to Westerland.

Lindner, Germany’s Minister of Finances, and his bride Franca Lehfedt had had their wedding day disrupted since the morning on Saturday. For example, they saw an unauthorised drone flying over the church where the ceremony was supposed to take place later that day. However, its owner was nowhere to be found.

According to the spokesperson, police dogs also detected active explosive also on the church’s perimeters. The spokesperson made no comment on the number of police present at the wedding ceremony.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.