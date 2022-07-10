By Matthew Roscoe • 10 July 2022 • 8:04

Cause of death revealed after popular recording engineer Olivia Quan died suddenly aged 25. Image: oliviaquan.com

FOLLOWING the sudden and unexpected death of popular recording engineer Olivia Quan at the age of 25 on July 1, the company she worked for has now revealed the cause of death.

Twenty-five-year-old Olivia Quan died on July 1 after suffering “a brain bleed while working in bed”, Monarch Studios from Vancouver, Canada revealed late on Saturday, July 9.

An Instagram post from the studios read: “To the community of people who loved Olivia, we are now in a position to confirm the cause of her death.

“Olivia died from natural causes, a brain bleed, on the afternoon of July 1st. She was home and working in her bed at the time it happened. We take comfort in the fact that we have been told she most likely lost consciousness immediately and died without prolonged discomfort.”

It added: “I hope it helps people to know that Olivia was happy and healthy right until the end, and I’m sorry for the past days where the community had to grieve without any information around the circumstances of her passing.

“The outpouring of love for Olivia has been, no surprise, enormous, and the words you have shared publicly and privately with us have been so healing for her family and everyone on our team.

“It is a truly shocking loss to our community, and I hope everyone is finding the space to grieve and remember our most special Olivia.”

The popular recording engineer worked with several mainstream artists in Canada and her death led to hundreds of tributes flooding social media.

Musician Dan Mangan wrote: “This ain’t how it’s supposed to go. Big love.”

Kitt said: “Absolutely heartbreaking. She and her fam are in so many hearts, thoughts, and music. Forever.”

“So heartbreaking! I’m so sorry for her community of people who clearly adored her tremendously,” pop artist Madison Olds wrote.

Singer Michaela Slinger said: “I’m absolutely devastated. Olivia was one of my very first friends in the industry when I had no clue about anything. She had me over to her place at Monarch to talk shop and was such a consistent supporter for me.

“I thought she was the absolute coolest and inspired me to no end being my age and crafting a life in music for herself. The projects she’s worked on speak volumes about her talent and craft—some of the country’s best and brightest.

“Sending so much love to her family, Monarch family, and everyone in our music community trying to process this unfillable loss.”

Musician Alysha Brilla wrote: “Olivia was an inspiration to me and many others in this world. I had the gift of orbiting her in our music community and spending time with and seeing her get her flowers at the Juno’s this year was a privilege. She was always so kind, real and encouraging; the spaces she engineered in were different because of her energy and generosity.

“She provided wings for so many artists and her butterfly effect will continue on in this world through the recordings she poured her special soul into and the love of those who knew her. My heart goes out to her family, loved ones and our music community. Olivia will be dearly missed and her legacy will ripple through the universe like the beautiful soundwaves she created.”

Following her sudden death on July 1, Monarch Studios said: “The potential of this young woman and the accomplishments she had already achieved at the age of only 25 is truly remarkable.

“Attending the Juno awards this year with 3 projects nominated gives only a small hint of the great success that was in Olivia’s future.”

As noted on her website, the young recording engineer was also a producer and mixer working in Vancouver, BC.

“I’ve dedicated myself to merging analogue and digital mediums to bring music to life,” her website reads.

“I got my start in audio by interning at Monarch Studios, fell in love with the process of making records, and the rest is history.”

Among her discography, Quan worked with bands such as City and Colour, Hey Ocean! and Teller and The Tale.

