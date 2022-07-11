By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 13:15

"Reduce Russia's population to less than 50M" says former President of Poland Credit: catwalker/Shutterstock.com

Former President of Poland Lech Walesa, called on the West to reduce Russia’s population to less than 50 million, in an interview with French media, as reported on Monday, July 11.

Poland’s former President spoke on reducing Russia’s population claiming that the West should help Ukraine by “liberating Russia”, stating:

“Even if Ukraine wins this war, in five years we will have the same thing, in 10 years there will be another Putin,” assessed Walesa, as reported by Do Rzeczy.

He added that in order to avoid such a scenario, it is necessary to force a regime change in Moscow or organise a “peoples’ uprising”.

Otherwise, according to Walesa, Russia will remain imperial.

Russia’s population should not exceed 50 million, he said, adding that “60 nations have been annexed by Russia”.

The Russian Federation now has a population of 144 million.

Comparing the actions of the West and Russia, the former president said that the West and NATO expand their influence by democratic means, while Russia does it by violence.

“Now there are two systems: on the one hand, democracies and NATO, which want to expand, but by democratic means, courting the decisions of the peoples. ”

“On the other hand, Russia and China, which resort to the old methods of annexation,” he assessed.

According to him, under Mikhail Gorbachev, the West made the mistake of thinking that Russia would change.

“Russia should have been destroyed, but Gorbachev was too clever for that. We said to ourselves at the time: “There was Stalin, Brezhnev, but Gorbachev is nice”. So we left them alone,” he stated.

Walesa added:

“Russia was waiting for troubled times and now wants to continue its age-old policy and continue to annex nations to its empire”.

“It was our mistake then. I wanted to do things differently, but I was not allowed to,” he said.

Russia Embassy took to Twitter to share the news stating:

“News of democracy & humanism from #Europe: #Poland’s ex-President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Lech Wałęsa called on the West to “either change the Russian political system or reduce the population of #Russia to less than 50 million.”

To which one user replied:

“Let’s get this straight Russia was heavily involved in Syria. Russia was on council of UN for rest of countries when giving green light to involve NATO. Hypocrites.”

Another user replied: “And so? You have been murdering millions of UKRAINIANS since 1930S”

Another Twitter user wrote:

“Considering 🇷🇺’s actions over the past decade, Wałęsa isn’t wrong since #Moscow is committing #GenocideOfUkrainians”

“#NATO’s #OpAlliedForce was to halt the potential #genocide of Kosovar 🇦🇱s & the ongoing ethnic cleansing being carried out by Belgrade.”

“Is this old man ok upstairs I doubt that Russia 🇷🇺 and it’s people are the one who supposed to do that not him either the west or maybe he was controlled western and we where not aware”

The former president of Poland’s call to reduce Russia’s population follows Russia revealing combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces as of July 11.

