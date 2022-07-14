Express delivery and quality furniture at Harris Furnishings

By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 July 2022 • 8:04
Tucson. Image - Harris Furnishings
Whether your style is casual comfort, glamour, lifestyle-orientated, contemporary, or classic, you will be inspired by the collections they have on display in their wonderful store.
Amongst the vast range of models available to order are selected items for ‘Express Delivery’. If you have ever ordered furniture in Spain during the summer months, you will know how long the lead time can be! Almost all Spanish manufacturers close for most, if not the entire month of August, often making it difficult to receive your products in the time frame you desire.
For those who cannot or do not wish to wait months for their order, the ‘Express Delivery’ items are ideal. Available to see on their website, www.harrisfurnishings.com, they are:
• The beautiful Altea four-seater power recliner sofa
• The functional Tucson three-seater sofa with slide-out seats
• The versatile Bolt/Lewis three-seater, Italian action sofa-bed
• The relaxing Omega swivel/recliner chair
• The riser-recliner Ronda chair for elderly people or with limited mobility
It’s also worth mentioning they have an incredibly successful re-upholstery business, Sofa Medico. The combination of the two businesses creates endless possibilities; items such as arm and head protectors, or scatter cushions can be made as complementary accessories for your new sofa, plus the possibility to re-upholster any existing pieces you own, to match your new furniture.
Having earned an excellent reputation during their almost 20 years in Spain, owners Jayne and David Harris, experts in their field, continue to have great enthusiasm and passion in their trade. The reputation Harris Furnishings has attained speaks for itself. With customer service and satisfaction at the heart of everything they do, you will be looked after from your first contact with the team through to their excellent after-sales service, should you need it.
Want to see more? Visit the beautiful showroom, their website, or find them on social media where you can see their wide range of quality new furniture collections.
Opening Hours: Monday to Friday 10am-5:30pm, Saturdays by appointment only
Address: Calle de la Marroquinería 1, Polígono Industrial Les Galgues, Pedreguer, 03750, Alicante
Telephone: 699 836 251 / 966 469 371
Email: [email protected]
Website: Click here
Find us on Facebook: @harrisfurnishings.sofamedico
