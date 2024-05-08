Bornholm Island: A rising star for international residents

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 May 2024 • 13:13

Image: Shutterstock/Milosz Maslanka

Bornholm Island, in the Baltic Sea, is increasingly becoming a sought-after destination for internationals seeking both a unique lifestyle and professional opportunities. According to recent data, Bornholm witnessed a significant influx of international residents in 2023, with notable contingents arriving from Germany (18 per cent), Ukraine (10.6 per cent), Italy (8.6 per cent), Poland (8.3 per cent), and Sweden (7.1 per cent).

Discovering Bornholm’s Charms

Bornholm’s Mayor Jacob Trøst shed light on the growing appeal of the island among internationals. Bornholm boasts an array of attractions, from a favorable microclimate offering Denmark’s highest sunshine hours to pristine white sand beaches, reputedly fine enough to have attracted Napoleon’s attention! The island’s cultural richness includes Denmark’s tallest waterfall, the expansive Hammershus castle ruin, and historic round churches believed to have Templar origins.

Bornholm’s Growing Appeal to Internationals

Despite its modest population of 40,000, Bornholm draws a staggering 600,000 visitors annually, predominantly from Denmark, Germany, and Sweden. The peak tourist season typically spans from mid-June to early August, although locals attest that favorable weather persists well into September.

Professional Opportunities on Bornholm Island

Beyond its natural and historical appeal, Bornholm presents a growing job market, particularly in sectors like renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism. The island’s tranquil ambiance coupled with professional opportunities has positioned it one of Europe’s best kept secrets for internationals seeking a balanced lifestyle and stunning scenery.

As Bornholm continues to attract a diverse array of residents and visitors, its reputation as a creative hotspot and haven for professionals appears set to flourish further in the coming years.

