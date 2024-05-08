Bornholm Island: A rising star for international residents

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 May 2024 • 13:13
Image: Shutterstock/Milosz Maslanka
Bornholm Island, in the Baltic Sea, is increasingly becoming a sought-after destination for internationals seeking both a unique lifestyle and professional opportunities. According to recent data, Bornholm witnessed a significant influx of international residents in 2023, with notable contingents arriving from Germany (18 per cent), Ukraine (10.6 per cent), Italy (8.6 per cent), Poland (8.3 per cent), and Sweden (7.1 per cent).
Bornholm’s Mayor Jacob Trøst shed light on the growing appeal of the island among internationals. Bornholm boasts an array of attractions, from a favorable microclimate offering Denmark’s highest sunshine hours to pristine white sand beaches, reputedly fine enough to have attracted Napoleon’s attention! The island’s cultural richness includes Denmark’s tallest waterfall, the expansive Hammershus castle ruin, and historic round churches believed to have Templar origins.
Despite its modest population of 40,000, Bornholm draws a staggering 600,000 visitors annually, predominantly from Denmark, Germany, and Sweden. The peak tourist season typically spans from mid-June to early August, although locals attest that favorable weather persists well into September.
Beyond its natural and historical appeal, Bornholm presents a growing job market, particularly in sectors like renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism. The island’s tranquil ambiance coupled with professional opportunities has positioned it one of Europe’s best kept secrets for internationals seeking a balanced lifestyle and stunning scenery.
As Bornholm continues to attract a diverse array of residents and visitors, its reputation as a creative hotspot and haven for professionals appears set to flourish further in the coming years.
For more European articles click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.