By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 May 2024 • 12:51
Green oasis: Orihuela's Palmeral Viewpoint blooms. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.
Noelia Grao, the Councillor for the Environment, has announced significant environmental enhancements at the Palmeral viewpoint in Orihuela.
The city has undertaken a project to revitalise the garden area, focusing on planting shrubs and aromatic plants to enhance the greenery.
As part of this initiative, 250 native shrubs have been carefully planted in designated forest areas, including toothed lavender, mastic, broom, genista, ephedra, rosemary, limonastrum, and tetraclinis.
Additionally, three trees, namely cercis siliquastrum and carob, have been added to the landscape.
Furthermore, 48 shrubs, such as eleagnus, teucrium, and callistemon, have been planted in planters and covered with pine bark for protection.
The entire project includes localised irrigation to support the newly planted greenery.
The aim is to create a more vibrant and sustainable environment for the enjoyment of locals and visitors.
