BREAKING NEWS: President Putin dismisses head of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos

By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 14:38

Vladimir Putin dismisses Director-General of Russia's space corporation Roscosmos Credit: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the head of the state-run Roscosmos Space corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, as reported on Friday, July 15.

Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, has dismissed Roscosmos Space Corporation’s Director-General.

This was reported on the Kremlin’s official website in a two sentenced announcement that read:

“Yury Borisov appointed director general of state corporation Roscosmos.”

“The head of state has signed a decree “On the Director General of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos”.”

The news of Vladimir Putin’s dismissal of the head of Russia’s Space corporation Roscosmos comes just a few days after it was reported that Russia’s astronauts had promised to no longer use the European Robotic Arm, as stated by Dmitry Rogozin, before he was dismissed from his position:

“In my turn, I instruct our ISS crew to stop using the European Robotic Arm (ERA). Let (ESA Director General Josef) Aschbacher along with his boss [EU foreign policy chief Josep] Borrell fly to space and do at least something useful in their entire lives,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

“And did this chief of the European Space Agency think that his decision thwarted the labor of thousands of scientists and engineers in Europe and Russia? ”

“Is he ready to take responsibility for sabotaging the joint Mars mission? No, not before irresponsible bureaucrats in the European Commission like him. Is he ready to take responsibility before humankind?” the former head of Russia’s Space corporation Roscosmos wrote.

