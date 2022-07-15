By Matthew Roscoe • 15 July 2022 • 11:20

'Extremely rare' Walrus found ALIVE on the shore in Hamina, Finland. Image: Twitter @kymenpelastus

A WALRUS has been found behind a boat on the shores of Hamina in Finland, in an incident described as ‘extremely rare’ by a local fire chief.

A special animal rescue mission is underway in Finland’s Hamina, located approximately 145 km east of the country’s capital Helsinki, after a walrus was found alive on the shore of Salmenvirta.

The ‘extremely rare’ incident in Salmenvirta, located in Salmenkylä, a few kilometres from the centre of Hamina, was captured by the Kymenlaakso Rescue Service and shared in a tweet.

“Perhaps the most unusual animal rescue mission in @kymenpelastus history is underway in Hamina, when a walrus has decided to come ashore,” the tweet read.

“Mursu is currently being irrigated and further measures are being determined.”

Haminassa on meneillään ehkä @kymenpelastus historian erikoisin eläinpelastustehtävä, kun mursu on päättänyt rantautua maihin. Mursua kastellaan parhaillaan ja selvitetään jatkotoimenpiteitä. pic.twitter.com/MIdAFAI7po — Kymenlaakson Pelastuslaitos (@kymenpelastus) July 15, 2022

According to local media reports, it is not yet known how the walrus ended up on the beach.

Police are on the scene and have cordoned off the area.

Bystanders are not being allowed near the walrus because it can be dangerous, local experts said.

Officials do not want the animal to be disturbed while rescue missions are ongoing.

The plan, according to Yle journalist, Heini Rautoma, is to make sure the walrus doesn’t swim away as police and veterinarians on the scene want to transfer the walrus to the Korkeasaari Zoo for treatment.

According to Rautoma, there are dozens of people have gathered near the beach to watch the rare event.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.