By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 17:09

President Putin pledges Russia will not "have decades of progress reversed" Credit:Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, has pledged the nation will not see its progress reversed due to the current sanctions it is facing due to the ongoing war with Ukraine, as reported on Monday, July 18.

President Vladimir Putin made the pledge on Russia’s progress while speaking at a Council for Strategic Development meeting on Monday, as reported by TASS.

Putin stated that Russia was being denied access to foreign hi-tech products:

“We understand that this is a major challenge to our country, however we are not going to lose heart or have decades of our progress reversed, despite predictions from a number of our ill-wishers, the opposite is true.”

“(We are) aware of the huge amount of obstacles” being put up, so Russia will be “looking for new solutions while making effective use of its own technological capacities available in the country and research by innovative Russian companies,” Putin added.

“I understand that this is a complicated task. All of us are perfectly aware of that. And it’s also clear that we cannot and will not live in isolation from the rest of the world.”

President Putin insisted that Russia cannot be isolated from the rest of the world, nor can the world fence it off.

“Obviously, we cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world. And we won’t. It is impossible in the present-day world to merely issue as decree and erect a huge fence. It is simply impossible.”

President Putin’s pledge to not allow Russia’s progress to be reserved follows his firing of Russia’s representative to European Court of Human Rights, as reported on Monday, July 18.

