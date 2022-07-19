UK open water deaths rise to 11 as 14-year-old drowns in the Thames

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 July 2022 • 9:54
Drowned - petr tkachenko 83/Shutterstock.com
Police in the UK said on the morning of Tuesday, July 19 that they had given up the search for a boy who went missing in the Thames at 5 pm on Monday.
The 14-year-old boy has been presumed drowned after getting into difficulty.
His death is the 11th since the start of the heatwave on July 9 and follows the death of Robert Hattersley, 13, from Crawcrook, who died following an incident in the River Tyne on Sunday.
Repeated calls have been made by the Government and the emergency services warning about the dangers of waterways and reservoirs
Met Police Superintendent Richard Smith, from the South West Command Unit, told the Daily Mail: “I know that on days like today when temperatures are at a record high, it might look appealing to jump in and cool off in rivers, reservoirs, lakes or other open water.
“Please don’t. The dangers are real and this evening in Richmond we have seen the terrible consequences of what happens when it goes wrong.”
The growing list of incidents has seen:
Open water deaths have been a problem in the UK for years but the number has risen sharply as the temperatures have risen, resulting in a plea from emergency services to not take any risks.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
