UK heat to peak today turning cooler from Wednesday  

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 July 2022 • 8:11

UK Temperatures - Image Meteored

Temperatures are turning cooler from Wednesday after what promises to be another scorching day in the UK, with the possibility that a record 40 degrees Celsius could still be reached.

According to the MetOffice on Tuesday, July 19 the weather will remain exceptionally hot across most of England, Wales and Scotland. The authorities have once again advised people to take the necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their families, to drink lots of water and to stay out of the direct sun.

The extreme temperatures will start to give way in the late afternoon as cooler weather begins to move in from the southwest. That could bring isolated thunderstorms and rain across the southwest and Wales, whilst the northeast could experience strong winds due to the high temperatures.

Central, southern and eastern England will remain hot overnight but elsewhere the temperatures will be lower than those experienced over recent days.

Here's a look at how those scorching #heatwave temperatures 🌡️ will develop today and into Tuesday. #UKWeather 👉 https://t.co/3avpgyoVeI pic.twitter.com/stDrHA0zvZ — Meteored | YourWeather (@MeteoredUK) July 18, 2022

Tomorrow, Wednesday, sees temperatures fall to around the average for this time of year with the exception being the east and the southeast where the temperatures could remain high for most of the day.

By Thursday temperatures across the UK will return to more normal levels and could be accompanied by isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The weather will return to usual conditions for the UK over the next two weeks with isolated showers, some heavy, and temperatures around July’s average. The end of the month could however see a return to unsettled conditions that could see the thermometer rise once again.

But for now, the UK can expect respite from the heat as things start turning cooler from Wednesday.

