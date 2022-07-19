Watch – Giant 2-storey waves bring chaos to Hawaii’s southern coastline

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 July 2022 • 11:12

Hawaii Storm Waves - Image accuweather

Giant 2-storey waves have battered Hawaii bringing chaos to the island’s southern coastline destroying at least one wedding and damaging many buildings.

The waves, which were caused by a storm out in the ocean on Monday, July 18, broke over the sea walls, coastal apartments and homes.

According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that could reach heights of up to seven metres throughout Monday. Predicted heavy swells made the coastline dangerous for both those on the water and those close to the shoreline.

Video posted online shows the waves crashing over homes and apartments flooding nearby streets and in one, a wedding shattered by the breaking waves with tables, decorations and flowers being sent sprawling.

Groom Dillion Murphy said that thankfully no one was injured and most of our dinner tables survived but that: “We didn’t think that [the waves were] ever going to get over the wall.”

Local guests at this wedding have told me they weren’t expecting it to be this bad and the backwash on Ali'i Drive was crazy. Other local guests also wanted people to know that the wedding was still beautiful. No one was hurt. Latest: https://t.co/x4qmCXVyvy

📷: Sara Ackerman pic.twitter.com/KhNh3kETHv — KITV4 – Meteorologist Malika Dudley (@MalikaDudley) July 17, 2022

Hawaii News Now reported several homes damaged by the waves, including the residence of Isabella Sloan.

Sloan who recorded the waves said: “My condo was hit the first time and flooded everything. Condos down the way from mine were completely wiped out and damaged really badly. Thankfully, everyone is safe.”

The combination of high tides and a storm churning in nearby waters led to the massive waves: https://t.co/oWFMOY5ht0 — Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) July 19, 2022

Tropical Rainstorm Darby, which passed well to the south of Hawaii caused the server waves having peaked as a Category 4 hurricane over the East Pacific.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said: “Even though Darby was weakening significantly as it passed by well to the south of the islands, the swells it had already generated continued to propagate out outward from the old centre.”

The high surf warnings, which were withdrawn overnight resulted in the coastguard having to make at least 19 rescues with the Giant 2-storey waves affecting boating and shipping as much as it did the coastline.

