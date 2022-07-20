By Matthew Roscoe • 20 July 2022 • 18:21

Podcaster and Hollywood actor spark mass Twitter debate over 'The Great Reset'. Image: Rijdende Redactie/Shutterstock.com

PODCASTER James Melville and Hollywood actor Russell Brand separately spoke about ‘The Great Reset’ leading to debate on social media site Twitter.

Melville shared a video of World Economic Forum chief Klaus Schwab talking about ‘The Great Reset’ alongside the caption: “The Great Reset is not a conspiracy theory. It’s an agenda.”

In the video, Schwab, the founder of the WEF – which recently deleted an article from the Sri Lanka PM article which was recovered by the Wayback Machine – said that:

“The people assume, we are just going back to the good old world which we had, and everything will be normal again, in how we are used to normal in the old fashion,” he said.

“This is, fiction, it will not happen, the cut which we have now, is much too strong in order not to leave traces.”

After sharing the video, the host of the Speakeasy Podcast shared a picture of a WEF article written on June 3, 2020, titled ‘Now is the time for a ‘great reset”.

Meanwhile, Russell Brand, star Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek, released a video called ‘[PROOF] The Great Reset Is HAPPENING!’ in which the actor discusses the mass protests in Sri Lanka happening as farmers continue to protest in the Netherlands and Germany and asks the question, “Is it really a coincidence that these are happening at the same time?”

In the video, the 47-year-old called the green energy movement a scam and said it was part of the Great Reset.

He said that the plan was to ‘bankrupt farmers and grab land across the globe’.

“This is connected to the land grab of Bill Gates. This is connected to corruption of companies like Monsanto. This whole fertiliser situation is a scam. They present it as a green ideology,” the former Big Brother’s Big Mouth presenter said.

“‘Oh, we can’t keep using these fertilisers,’ And anyone who lives in the rural area will know that when those fertilisers get used, you think, ‘Oh God, this is a bit dodgy.’

“But the reason that farmers are using those fertilisers is cause it’s necessary economically because of the pressure they’re under financially because of — often because of government enforced imperatives,” he said.

“The objective isn’t to get the farmers to behave in an organic, responsible ecologically site manner, no far from it. It’s in order to bankrupt the farmers so that their land can be grabbed.”

He added: “This shows you how ‘The Great Reset’ operates.

“It uses a green agenda. And just so you know, I agree with the green agenda. I think that the planet should be treated with love and respect that we should see ourselves as in harmony with it.

“But when regulations are passed down from a globalist level and it affects the lives of ordinary farmers, it is the duty of all of us to support them, to stand in solidarity, to give them time, to make those transitions, to say to the farming and agricultural community, we’ll support you by buying your products,” he concluded.

Reacting to video and to the trending Twitter topic, users of the social media platform gave their views on the subject.

“Hard to believe that after 2.5 years people still think The Great Reset is some grand conspiracy theory with all the information readily available as it is happening right before our eyes,” one person said.

Hard to believe that after 2.5 years people still think The Great Reset is some grand conspiracy theory with all the information readily available as it is happening right before our eyes. — LightUpTheDarkness (@CDN_Patriots) July 20, 2022

Another person said: “It’s time for every one of us to ask our politicians what they work for? Literally, they’re working for The Great Reset and not for us!”

It's time for every one of us to ask our politicians what they work for? Literally, they're working for The Great Reset and not for us! pic.twitter.com/XTbChGyRM7 — Ryan (@hempoilfrog) July 20, 2022

Paul Joseph Watson said: “Just Stop Oil = Trojan Horse for the Great Reset.”

Just Stop Oil = Trojan Horse for the Great Reset. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 20, 2022

DJ Lange said: “Who gave Klaus the authority to tell us we’re not going back to normal?”

Who gave Klaus the authority to tell us we're not going back to normal? https://t.co/OF5an7GJyA — Lange (@djlange) July 20, 2022

However, many people questioned why people were ‘whining’ about ‘The Great Reset’.

Asked what it was all about, one Twitter user wrote: “Conspiracy theory for the gullible to whine about when they have no other points to make.”

Conspiracy theory for the gullible to whine about when they have no other points to make — jbonbon (@jbonbon91) July 20, 2022

Others had a more pragmatic view: “I’m reading ‘Covid 19: The Great Reset’ by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret at the moment which he is quoting. So far, I can interpret the content as a prediction of future scenarios based on previous trends, or a blueprint of what’s next. I’m flittering between both views.”

I'm reading 'Covid 19: The Great Reset' by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret at the moment which he is quoting. So far, I can interpret the content as a prediction of future scenarios based on previous trends, or a blueprint of what's next. I'm flittering between both views. — Alio 🏴‍☠️🦍 (@GreenBlueYell0) July 20, 2022

“It may well be but the planet appears to have set in motion its own #GreatReset to correct the terrible mess humans have made of the ecosystems worldwide, as well as adding to the #ClimateCrisis and #anthropocene extinction. I think The Earth’s Great Reset is much more powerful,” another person added.

It may well be but the planet appears to have set in motion its own #GreatReset to correct the terrible mess humans have made of the ecosystems worldwide, as well as adding to the #ClimateCrisis and #anthropocene extinction. I think The Earth's Great Reset is much more powerful. — Steve Andrews (@bardofely) July 20, 2022

The news of WEF and the Great Reset comes after Klaus Schwab said the world is facing multiple crises and is willing to deepen cooperation with China.

