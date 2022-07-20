World Economic Forum looking to deepen cooperation with China

The Global Times announced the news on Twitter on the evening of Tuesday, July 19 in a post that read: “Schwab said that the world is facing multiple crises and the WEF is willing to deepen cooperation with China to play an active role in addressing climate change, promoting industrial transformation & social equity.”

“No matter how the international situation changes, China will adhere to opening up, enhance communication with all parties to create conditions for win-win cooperation, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in his meeting with #WEF on Tuesday.”

No matter how the international situation changes, China will adhere to opening up, enhance communication with all parties to create conditions for win-win cooperation, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on his meeting with Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of #WEF on Tue. pic.twitter.com/PUEz8Sfxko — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 19, 2022

People were quick to respond.

One tweeted: “More people are waking up to Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum, and their sinister agenda.”

“Resistance to the Great Reset is growing and the political dystopia Schwab and his buddies want to create is growing.”

More people are waking up to Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum, and their sinister agenda. Resistance to the Great Reset is growing and the political dystopia Schwab and his buddies want to create is growing.#WEF #KlausSchwab #GreatReset https://t.co/SLpOelnYYL — Joel Agius (@Joel_Agius1) July 20, 2022

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

The World Economic Forum claims that it is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance.

Moral and intellectual integrity is at the heart of everything it does.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.