World Economic Forum looking to deepen cooperation with China

By Anna Ellis • 20 July 2022 • 17:55

World Economic Forum looking to deepen cooperation with China. Image: World Economic Forum

Klaus Schwab who is the Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) says the world is facing multiple crises and is willing to deepen cooperation with China.

The Global Times announced the news on Twitter on the evening of Tuesday, July 19 in a post that read: “Schwab said that the world is facing multiple crises and the WEF is willing to deepen cooperation with China to play an active role in addressing climate change, promoting industrial transformation & social equity.”

“No matter how the international situation changes, China will adhere to opening up, enhance communication with all parties to create conditions for win-win cooperation, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in his meeting with #WEF on Tuesday.”

People were quick to respond.

One tweeted: “More people are waking up to Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum, and their sinister agenda.”

“Resistance to the Great Reset is growing and the political dystopia Schwab and his buddies want to create is growing.”

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

The World Economic Forum claims that it is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance.

Moral and intellectual integrity is at the heart of everything it does.

Written by

Anna Ellis

