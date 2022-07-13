By Matthew Roscoe • 13 July 2022 • 17:48

The WEF questioned after deleted Sri Lanka PM article is recovered by Wayback Machine. Image: Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock.com

THE powers of the World Economic Forum have come under scrutiny on Wednesday, July 13, after eager internet users spotted the WEF had deleted an article from Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The article deleted on the WEF website is called – Sri Lanka PM: This is how I will make my country rich again by 2025 – and was searched for by people following the collapse of the country’s economy, which resulted in HUGE riots and the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing to the Maldives.

In the article, published on August 29, 2018, Wickremesinghe said that the country’s “economic policy, Vision 2025, is firmly embedded in several principles, including a social market economy that delivers economic dividends to all.”

He added: “In the first place, we need to ensure we have a skill pool that matches the job market’s demands.

“Sri Lanka’s education system is being transformed through progressive and important policy reform: the minimum length of schooling has been increased to 13 years, while better education is being brought to rural areas through the Nearest School Is the Best School programme, and Sri Lanka is investing in more teachers and better training.

“Also, opportunities for vocational training in selected areas during school education will be introduced. Further, we have taken action to empower new and innovative ideas by strengthening the intellectual property regime in Sri Lanka.

“The plan for an ‘Empowered Sri Lanka’ identifies the priorities of raising incomes, ensuring employment and housing for all, and improving the quality of life for all citizens.”

The World Economic Forum is an international non-governmental and lobbying organisation based in Cologny, canton of Geneva, Switzerland.

Since the article was sent to the Wayback Machine, many social media users have questioned the WEF’s involvement in the country’s affairs and whether they hold too much power in world affairs.

One user on Twitter said: “Strangely enough, the WEF have now removed this article from their website. I can’t imagine why.

“Remember, always listen to the WEF. They really know what they are talking about…… No, honestly, they’re ‘experts.'”

Strangely enough, the WEF have now removed this article from their website. I can't imagine why. Remember, always listen to the WEF. They really know what they are talking about…… No, honestly, they're "experts."https://t.co/kcRyfhfd79 pic.twitter.com/2YeostpLMI — InThisTogether (@_InThisTogether) July 13, 2022

While another person wrote: “The WEF has too much influence on world affairs.”

The WEF has too much influence on world affairs. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 13, 2022

“Learn a lesson from Sri Lanka whose President just fled. He adopted the WEF’s (green failure) woke policies and bankrupted the country,” another wrote.

Learn a lesson from Sri Lanka whose President just fled. He adopted the WEF’s (green failure) woke policies and bankrupted the country — Paula Hartman (@PaulaHa00074541) July 13, 2022

However, some have suggested that ‘WEF’s powers’ may not really be known.

“99% of people in this world have probably never heard of the WEF,” popular Twitter account @StopNWO666 said.

99% of people in this world have probably never heard of the WEF — Wake Up UK (@StopNWO666) July 13, 2022

Prior to finding the article, Twitter user @BernieSpofforth tweeted: “SRI LANKA – The failed WEF experiment they would rather you didn’t know about. Or perhaps the goal was total economic catastrophe after all.”

SRI LANKA – The failed WEF experiment they would rather you didn’t know about. Or perhaps the goal was total economic catastrophe after all. pic.twitter.com/ai1zz8egQz — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) July 12, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.