WATCH: Shocking moment chess robot breaks child's finger during tournament in Russia's Moscow

A chess robot broke a boy’s finger during a chess tournament in Moscow, Russia, on July 19.

“Jesus… A robot broke kid‘s finger at Chess Tournament in Moscow @elonmusk @MagnusCarlsen There is no violence in chess, they said. Come and play, they said.”

“Never try to win against a computer.”

According to Russian news agency Baza, on July 19, the robot played three chess games against promising young chess talents, including seven-year-old Christopher, who is one of the 30 strongest chess players in Moscow under nine.

The robot ate the boy’s chess piece and put his own in its place, but Christopher was making his next move. The robot then proceeded to grab the child’s index finger and squeeze it.

According to Russia’s Channel Five, the phalanx of a teenager’s finger was fractured. A police investigation has reportedly been launched.

The chess robot was created specifically for playing chess. According to its creators, it is equipped with artificial intelligence and can play three games at once.

The news follows reports of Magnus Carlsen, the five-time World Chess Champion, ending months of speculation on Wednesday, July 20 by announcing he will not defend his title.

The Thirty-one-year-old Norwegian chess player will not be retiring and vows “to be the best in the world, and not care about the World Championship!”

