By Joshua Manning • 22 July 2022 • 19:27

Tragic death of Venezuelan athlete aged 32 sparks internet debate Jacob Lund/Shutterstock.com

The death of Venezuelan athlete Susana Lozada Forero in Barinas, Venezuela, on the weekend of Saturday, July 16, has sparked an internet debate.

The death of the 32-year-old Venezuelan athlete was reportedly due to dehydration after she fainted during a triathlon that was taking place in the El Desafío farm in Barinas, Venezuela.

This was reported by journalist Javier Ignacio Mayorca on his Twitter account on July 20. Journalist Fredy Andrade also confirmed the news.

The news sparked an internet debate on Twitter:

“BARINAS Athlete Susana Lozada Forero (32) died in the Varyna clinic. At the weekend she suffered acute dehydration and hypoglycaemia while doing a triathlon at the El Desafío farm. Her body was taken from the funeral home to the morgue for an autopsy.”

To which another user responded:

“The opinionators have already come out saying that it was the vaccine’s fault.”

Ya salieron los opinadores de oficio diciendo que fue culpa de la vacuna — Rmoros (@Romorosd20) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @javiermayorca @Romorosd20

Another user tweeted:

“Ask yourselves, was she vaccinated with this poison?”

Another Twitter user responded:

“Yet another donkey blaming the vaccine! (With all due respect to that noble animal)Then they wonder why we have 22 years under dictatorship.”

“What can we expect from a country of ignorant people who found in the vaccine a new reason to show their ignorance to the world?”

¡Otro burro más culpando a la vacuna! (Con el debido respeto a ese noble animal) Después se preguntan porqué tenemos 22 años bajo dictadura ¿Qué podemos esperar de un país de ignorantes que encontraron en la vacuna un nuevo motivo para mostrar su ignorancia al mundo? — Franky 🇻🇪 🇮🇹 (@Franky_SCCS) July 21, 2022

Credit: Twitter @labrujamenor @Franky_SCCS

Journalist Fredy Andrade also reported the news stating:

The athlete Susana Lozada Forero (32) died in the Varyna clinic in Barinas. At the weekend she suffered acute dehydration and hypoglycaemia while doing a triathlon at the El Desafío farm. #July20″

Another Twitter user responded: “RIP, everyone is or should be responsible for their limitations…. May God rest her soul.”

QEPD, cada quien es o debe ser responsable de sus limitaciones… Que Dios la tenga en su gloria. — Angel Colm. (@colmeherang) July 21, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Fredyandradea @colmeherang

The news of the death of the Venezuelan athlete follows reports of Scottish midfielder Adam Strachan who was found dead aged 35 on Saturday, July 9.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.