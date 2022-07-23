By Chris King • 23 July 2022 • 19:58

Image of a Guardia Civil traffic officer. Credit: Guardia Civil

One person has died as the result of a head-on collision between two vehicles in the Malaga town of Alhaurin el Grande.

As reported by Emergencies 112 Andalucia this afternoon, Saturday, July 23, one person has died after a collision between two vehicles in the Malaga munic¡pality of Alhaurin el Grande.

The incident occurred at 3:30pm, on the MA-3304, heading in the direction of the town of Cartama. 112 received a call alerting them to a head-on collision that had taken place between two cars, in which a person was trapped.

112 immediately deployed patrols to the location from the Guardia Civil’s traffic unit, along with an ambulance from the Andalucian 061 Health Emergency Centre. A fire appliance from the Provincial Firefighters Consortium also rushed to the scene of the accident.

Sources from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service confirmed the death of a person in the incident, of which no further information has been released.

