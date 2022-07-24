“In one generation we could be at risk of a new pandemic” says Seville’s Head of Infectious Diseases

By Anna Ellis • 24 July 2022 • 15:21

"In one generation we could be at risk of a new pandemic" says Seville's Head of Infectious. Image: deepadesigns/Shutterstock.com

Jose Miguel Cisneros, Head of Infectious Diseases at the Hospital Virgen del Rocío in Seville, southern Spain is also the coordinator of a book entitled ‘Infectious diseases in 2050’ by the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC).

“In addition to approving the fourth dose against Covid, it is necessary to promote it. Otherwise, what will happen to us will be the same as what happened with the third dose,” Jose Miguel Cisneros said according to 20 Minutos confirmed on Sunday, July 24.

“The fact that we have not managed to stop the transmission of monkeypox, which is diagnosed visually, is a collective failure,” he added.

With the Covid pandemic seemingly on its way out, the general desire is to return to normality, in which major infectious diseases seemed a thing of the past, but nothing could be further from the truth.

The Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases has just published a book on what the outlook will be like in 2050, warning that “the emergence of future pandemics is a real threat“.

In fact, they warn of a possible increase in cases of HIV/AIDS or other diseases that seemed exotic such as Zika, dengue or the Nile virus, and even the “reintroduction” of malaria.

They also report that there will be other leapfrogging of diseases from animal species to humans, as happened with Covid.

Hospital Universitario Virgen del Rocío is the name of the complex of hospitals located in the centre of Seville, and one of the most important hospitals in the South of Spain, being the biggest hospital in the region.