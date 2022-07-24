By Anna Ellis • 24 July 2022 • 7:45

"Our national security is at stake" says US President Biden. Image: POTUS/Twitter

In a chilling Twitter post, US President Biden announced the security of the USA is at stake.

“Climate change doesn’t care whether you’re in a red state or a blue state: Hundred-year droughts are threatening farmlands and water sources,” the Twitter post on Saturday, July 23 read.

“Wildfires out west have burned and destroyed more land than the size of New Jersey.”

“Our national security is at stake.”

Climate change doesn't care whether you're in a red state or a blue state: Hundred-year droughts are threatening farmlands and water sources. Wildfires out west have burned and destroyed more land than the size of New Jersey. Our national security is at stake. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 23, 2022

Followers of the president were quick to respond. One said: “Yes, can we talk about those so called “Climate change induced” wildfires that were INTENTIONALLY set?”

“As you tax hardworking Americans into poverty so the Marxists can virtue signal about being able to stop the weather from changing.”

Yes, can we talk about those so called “Climate change induced” wildfires that were INTENTIONALLY set? …as you tax hardworking Americans into poverty so the Marxists can virtue signal about being able to stop the weather from changing. 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/n5cUdyAzVq — Hey Boo Boo🗣🇺🇸 (@HeyBooBoo16) July 23, 2022

While another posted: “Forest mismanagement is the cause of wildfires.”

“Climate NATURALLY changes, it is not influenced by mankind.”

“Climate change is a hoax with the intent of controlling people and the redistribution of wealth.”

Forest mismanagement is the cause wildfires.

Climate NATUARALLY changes, it is not influenced by mankind.

Climate change is a hoax with the intent of controlling people and the redistribution of wealth. — John.AlterEgo (@john_alterego) July 23, 2022

Another tweeted: “Brandon [nickname for President Biden], just listen to the NASA studies. What you call ‘climate change’ is naturally occurring due to the Earth varying its orbits around the Sun over the years.”

“What are you going to do about that now – have Space Force change the planet’s orbit?”

Brandon, just listen to the NASA studies. What you call 'climate change' is naturally occuring due to the Earth varying its orbits around the Sun over the years. What are you going to do about that now – have Space Force change the planet's orbit? pic.twitter.com/2XT55OQ80j — Chris Wolff (@blueMaverick21) July 23, 2022