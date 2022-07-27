By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 July 2022 • 19:22

Tomás López and trainees - Image L'Alfas del Pi council

Self-defence workshops for women are being held by the L’Alfàs Department of Equality in collaboration with the Sports Department and the Club Krav Maga Costa Blanca.

The first of the workshops announced on Wednesday, 27 July will take place on Saturday, September 17 with Krav Maga instructor and bullying expert Tomás López.

Those that attend the workshop will be taught how to defend themselves against possible aggression.

The Councillor for Equality, Rocío Guijarro, said: “It is a workshop that we have been running so that women can learn to defend themselves from possible aggression in everyday situations.”

Through simple movements, the participants learn very effective self-defence techniques that will allow them to face a possible aggression with greater confidence, whether in the street or at home.

The minimum age to participate is 13 years old. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Anyone interested in participating should register as soon as possible by emailing [email protected], as places are limited.

Krav Maga is a self-defence system that is easy to learn and effective against all kinds of threats. It was developed in Israel in the 1940s and is designed to defend against attacks that can happen in real life. It is about learning to be aware of possible dangers and to be able to get out of any aggression as quickly as possible by using the weak points of the attacker.

The Self-defence workshops for women, which will take place between 10 am and 12 pm in the Pau Gasol Pavilion, are part of the council’s broader strategy to provide protection and equal rights for women residents in the town.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.