WATCH: Russia releases controversial video urging Europeans to relocate before winter

By Joshua Manning • 29 July 2022 • 16:51

Russia releases controversial video urging Europeans to relocate before winter Credit: Twitter @EmbajadaRusaEs

Russia has released a controversial video urging Europeans to relocate before winter, as reported on Friday, July 29.

The controversial video urging Europeans to relocate was shared on Russia’s Spanish Embassy Twitter account:

This is Russia, delicious cuisine, beautiful women, cheap gas, rich history, world famous literature, unique architecture, fertile soil, cheap electricity and water, ballet, these are just a few of the things Russia has offered Europeans if they relocate to the nation.

In addition the nation promises Christianity, traditional values and no cancel culture.

Reactions to the promotional video have flooded in on Twitter:

“Why, why women have ALWAYS to be an object? And the ones in the video.. aren’t they a bit too young to be sold as part of Russians “merchandising”? Russia is an incredible country, this video is not up to scratch…”

To which another user responded: “Russia don’t care about your virtue signaling.”

Another user responded: “I was thinking same for some time… How easy is to get in Russia, a Business visa? Are there any kind of incentives for small businesses?”

To which another responded: “Lots of incentives for business. Grow it fast enough and some Kremlin backed important people will take it from you.”

A third added: “Y’all are hilarious. Have fun living in an authoritarian country where the “president” is a war criminal who eliminates his political opponents by poisoning them. You literally have (checks notes) 123 other countries that are better options for democratic freedom.”

Another user stated:

“Some years back, I visited the country from which my ancestors came from. Truly amazed. Especially Moscow and St Petersburg. The people were charming, well educated and the cuisine was excellent. Everything about this great nation is actually better than Europe.”

The video comes just after the UK’s National Grid forecast a tight winter electricity supply due to the uncertainty of supplies of Russian gas to Europe, as reported on Thursday July, 28.

