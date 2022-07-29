By Chris King • 29 July 2022 • 1:21

Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock

Here is the weather forecast for Friday, July 29 in Spain, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

As predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather forecast for Spain on Friday, July 29, shows the day starting with cloudy skies in the north of Navarra and Aragon. There is the possibility of showers and storms that can be locally strong during the early morning but will subside later in the day.

During the afternoon clouds will develop in the centre and east of the peninsula, with showers and storms in Aragon, Catalonia, and the north of the Valencian Community that will be more likely in the Pyrenees and eastern Iberia. A shower or isolated storms in the mountains of the southeast can not be ruled out.

The Cantabrian area will experience abundant low cloudiness and probable light rain throughout the day. In much of the eastern third of the country there will be intervals of morning low clouds. Slightly cloudy or clear skies will prevail in the rest of Spain, although in the surroundings of Alboran there may be some intervals of medium and high clouds.

Calima is not ruled out in the eastern islands of the Canary archipelago, the Balearic Islands, and Melilla. Mist or morning strata are not ruled out in the Cantabrian Sea and mountains of the eastern peninsula.

Maximum temperatures will increase in the southwest of Galicia and the interior of Catalonia, but will drop in the northeast of the North plateau, the western Pyrenees, and the middle and upper Ebro. There will be very few changes in the rest of the country compared to Thursday, July 28.

Granada, Cordoba, and Albacete could again see up to 40°C. Minimums will rise in the Guadalquivir and in most of the northern third.

Trade winds will blow in the Canary Islands, with intervals of strong intensity in the channels between the islands. Predominantly northerly winds in the northern half of the peninsula. Generally light in the rest, westerly in the southwest quadrant and easterly on the eastern coast and the Balearic Islands.

