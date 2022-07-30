Malaga Metro celebrates eight years, transporting in excess of 43 million passengers

By Chris King • 30 July 2022 • 0:55

Image of a Malaga Metro train. CREDIT: Metro de Malaga

The Malaga Metro has celebrated eight years of service, transporting more than 43 million passengers in that time.

Malaga Metro a concessionary company of the Junta de Andalucia, this Friday, July 29, celebrated the eighth anniversary of its start-up by revealing that it has transported 43 million passengers since its conception.

After overcoming the drop in users caused by the COVID-19 health crisis, Malaga Metro has seen a gradual growth once again in passengers. In a 2021 survey of its users, it scored a satisfaction level of 8.59 out of 10.

Specifically, since the commercial operation of Lines 1 and 2 to the El Perchel Interchange began on July 30, 2014, the underground system has transported 43,050,000 passengers. That is a figure that includes the estimate of passengers for the course of this Friday, which completes this period of its first eight years in commercial operation.

As reported by the Junta de Andalucia, the almost full recovery of demand compared to the number of travellers prior to the pandemic is already a reality.

During the month of June, the Malaga Metro transported a volume of users equivalent to 97 per cent of the traffic prior to the pandemic (June 2019). This confirms the upward trend and shows that the drop in passengers caused by the mobility restrictions derived from the pandemic has been overcome.

The average number of passengers on business days stands at 21,194 passengers per day during the first half of 2022. On Saturdays, it rises to an average of 12,105 passengers per day, while on Sundays, and holidays, it hit an average of 7,721 passengers per day. Fridays are normally the days with the highest number of travellers, while Sundays are the days with the least demand.

A female, aged between 18 and 26, residing mainly in the radius of influence of lines 1 and 2 of the Metro, with a university education, is the average user profile of the Malaga Metro. Occupation-wise, in general, users are students and workers, with 68.2 per cent using this transport system for more than a year. Most users usually make two trips a day, four or more days a week.

Lines 1 and 2 of the Malaga Metro to El Perchel-Maria Zambrano, which constitute the network in commercial service since July 2014, consist of 12km of route, and 17 stops and stations. Added to this must be the newest one-kilometre-long Perchel-Atarazanas stretch of track into the city centre. It comprises two stations: Guadalmedina and Atarazanas.

The Network will be completed by the extension of Line 2 from Guadalmedina to the Civil Hospital, which will add another 1.8km of route, and three stations, as reported by malagahoy.es.

