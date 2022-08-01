By Annie Dabb • 01 August 2022 • 10:42

Image – dog under blanket: lightman_pic/shutterstock

Many summer festival celebrations, such as San Juan, involve a glorious firework display. Unfortunately, many dogs and small animals are scared of these pyrotechnic displays and sometimes they run away and get lost as a result. Here’s how to calm your dog during fireworks.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Here’s how you can protect and calm your dog when they hear rockets and firecrackers.

If you know there are going to be fireworks in the evening, try and tire out your dog during the day by taking them on a long walk. This will mean they have less nervous energy to expend during the display.

By creating a safe and secure place in your home for your dog, you can help them feel more comfortable and less afraid when the firework display does start.

And if your dog does run away from the sound of fireworks, a GPS tracker can be helpful for you to find them again.

