US surveillance planes patrolling Taiwan’s skies as tensions with China skyrocket

By Joshua Manning • 02 August 2022 • 11:43

US surveillance planes patrolling Taiwan's skies as tensions with China skyrocket Credit: Twitter @IndoPac_info

US surveillance planes have reportedly taken to the skies in Taiwan, as tensions with China are continuing to rise over the US visit, as reported on Tuesday, August 2.

The news of US surveillance planes patrolling Taiwan’s skies in preparation for potential conflict with China, was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“US surveillance planes in the skies around #Taiwan amid high tension between Taiwan & #China #Taiwanchina”

Credit: Twitter @IndoPac_info

The information was confirmed by Chinese state media:

“Data showed that four military reconnaissance planes: 2 US P8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft, and 2 Fokker 50 turboprop aircraft from Taiwan island had been moving around the island over recent days.”

“A US Burke-class destroyer was found moving in the waters to the east of the Philippines at 8:58 am this morning by a Planet Labs satellite belonging to a Chinese company, the Global Times learned.”

Credit: Twitter @globaltimesnews

The rising tensions come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, has enraged China after talks of a possible US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians are concerned that now that the news of the hypothetical visit has spread, if the US does not send Pelosi, it will look like the nation has backed down in front of China.

Reports of protests in the US regarding the visit have also been reported:

Credit: Twitter @yugan___

Many other took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter:

Credit: Twitter @jaderesearch

Credit: Twitter @Vishishtaya1

Credit: Twitter @TheBlackCat02

Credit: Twitter @europe_enjoyer

Credit: Twitter @ChrisVanDonn @savingferals

In addition a “Get ready for war!” message was posted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) 80th Group over the US visit to Taiwan, as reported on Friday, July 29.

Videos of Chinese military vehicles and equipment driving on the beaches and roads of the Fujian province have also emerged as reported on Tuesday, August 2.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

