China's Army posts "Get ready for war!" message over US visit to Taiwan Credit: Alexander Ryabintsev/Shutterstock

“Get ready for war!” read a message posted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) 80th Group over the US visit to Taiwan, as reported on Friday, July 29.

China’s Army’s war message over the potential US visit to Taiwan reportedly generated over 300,000 thumbs-up in just 12 hours, creating “high morale among Chinese soldiers” according to Global Times.

The message was posted on China’s social network Weibo, with pictures of the post since circulating on Twitter:

“🇨🇳⚔️🇺🇸🇹🇼”Get ready for war!” Such a message appeared on the official account of the 80th Army of the People’s Liberation Army of China on the Weibo social network.”

The post on China readying for war, comes after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, has enraged China after talks of a possible US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians are concerned that now that the news of the hypothetical visit has spread, if the US does not send Pelosi, it will look like the nation has backed down in front of China.

Taiwan on the other hand is in the middle of its annual military preparation for Chinese invasion known as “The Han Kuang Exercise”, which started on Monday, July 25.

