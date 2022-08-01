By Joshua Manning • 01 August 2022 • 15:06

WATCH: China's Army post threatening video ahead of US Taiwan visit Credit: Twitter @disclosetv

China’s People’s Liberation Army posted a threatening video on WeChat ahead of the US visit to Taiwan, as reported on Monday, August 1.

Footage of China’s Army in response to the US visit to Taiwan was shared on Twitter:

“China’s People’s Liberation Army just posted a new video on WeChat ahead of Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan.”

To which another user replied: “This people realize this isn’t a movie right????”

This people realize this isn't a movie right???? — BIG A$AP🐦 (@Michaelohii) August 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @disclosetv @Micahelohii

Two further users commented:

“Show. They don’t actually have to fire a shot. They make all our medicines and computer parts.”

“Courtesy of Pelosi and Co. I’m surprised they don’t invite her over for tea.”

Courtesy of Pelosi and Co. I’m surprised they don’t invite her over for tea. — Moni~B (@Monica9707) August 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @beesnguns @Monica9707

Another user commented: “The soldiers are not wearing rainbow colours”

The soldiers are not wearing rainbow colours 💔 — Steven van Zadelhoff (@svzff) August 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @svzff

The video follows a message reading “Get ready for war!” posted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) 80th Group over the US visit to Taiwan, as reported on Friday, July 29.

The post on China readying for war, comes after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, has enraged China after talks of a possible US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians are concerned that now that the news of the hypothetical visit has spread, if the US does not send Pelosi, it will look like the nation has backed down in front of China.

Further users took to Twitter to comment on the state of affairs:

😮 Nancy Polios is actually going to land a plane in Taiwan (according to Bloomberg)? HUH? SMH. So, she is trying to be a martyr? Bcuz it's likely she's going to die (as threatened by China publicly) B4 her plane even lands Taiwan. US has not seen real war for generations. — Mr. A (@1MrA) August 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @1MrA

US House Speaker visit to Taiwan will be a closely watched event that could dramatically escalate tensions between US and China. China has been threatening to take serious military action if she visits. — Moe (@moneyacademyKE) August 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @moneyacademyKE

