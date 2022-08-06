BREAKING: At least 17 Cuban firefighters missing after HUGE explosion at oil refinery

By Chris King • 06 August 2022 • 18:37
At least 17 Cuban firefighters missing after HUGE explosion at oil refinery
As reported by the Cuban presidency today, Saturday, August 6, at least 17 firefighters are missing after a fire caused an explosion in the western city of Matanzas. A lightning strike caused the initial blaze when it hit storage tanks containing crude oil at around 7pm local time.
According to reports, around 67 people have been injured, with three in critical condition. The affected crude oil tanks, with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters, are located at the Supertanker Base in an industrial area of Matanzas, near the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant. one of the largest in Cuba.
#Cuba
Posible rayo impactó en el tanque 52 de almacenamiento de crudo en #Matanzas provocando un incendio. https://t.co/6qWcJJSfqI
— InfoEmergencias (@InfoEmerg) August 6, 2022
Firefighters have not yet brought the blaze under control, and local media has reported a large column of thick black smoke extending from the scene of the incident. It is apparently visible from the capital, Havana, which is about 100km away.
Salimos ahora del lugar del incendio en Matanzas. Se mantiene el tanque de combustible encendido y el enfriamiento por agua del otro más próximo, con lo cual se reduce la posibilidad de que se expanda el incendio. Una vez más los Bomberos están haciendo hazañas. pic.twitter.com/ZHclPo1JET
— Manuel Marrero Cruz (@MMarreroCruz) August 6, 2022
🚨🚨🚨
El Presidente @DiazCanelB acompaña a los heridos en el hospital Faustino Pérez.
Seguiremos informando. pic.twitter.com/dAUArI4RL9
— Presidencia Cuba 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) August 6, 2022
After the lightning strike ignited the crude oil tanks, the fire quickly spread to a warehouse. It looked as though the firefighters had it under control at this point but a strong wind blew the flames in the direction of a second storage tank, which subsequently exploded, as reported by ultimahora.es.
#FuerzaCuba https://t.co/XtoaJ41I6x
— Presidencia Cuba 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) August 6, 2022
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
