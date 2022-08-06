BREAKING: At least 17 Cuban firefighters missing after HUGE explosion at oil refinery

By Chris King • 06 August 2022 • 18:37

At least 17 Cuban firefighters missing after HUGE explosion at oil refinery

A massive explosion triggered by a lightning strike has left at least 17 firefighters missing after they were deployed to tackle the initial fire.

As reported by the Cuban presidency today, Saturday, August 6, at least 17 firefighters are missing after a fire caused an explosion in the western city of Matanzas. A lightning strike caused the initial blaze when it hit storage tanks containing crude oil at around 7pm local time.

According to reports, around 67 people have been injured, with three in critical condition. The affected crude oil tanks, with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters, are located at the Supertanker Base in an industrial area of ​​Matanzas, near the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant. one of the largest in Cuba.

#Cuba Posible rayo impactó en el tanque 52 de almacenamiento de crudo en #Matanzas provocando un incendio. https://t.co/6qWcJJSfqI — InfoEmergencias (@InfoEmerg) August 6, 2022

Firefighters have not yet brought the blaze under control, and local media has reported a large column of thick black smoke extending from the scene of the incident. It is apparently visible from the capital, Havana, which is about 100km away.

Salimos ahora del lugar del incendio en Matanzas. Se mantiene el tanque de combustible encendido y el enfriamiento por agua del otro más próximo, con lo cual se reduce la posibilidad de que se expanda el incendio. Una vez más los Bomberos están haciendo hazañas. pic.twitter.com/ZHclPo1JET — Manuel Marrero Cruz (@MMarreroCruz) August 6, 2022

Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Cuban president, and prime minister, Manuel Marrero, both travelled to Matanzas at dawn. They observed the event unfolding and visited the wounded at the nearby Faustino Perez provincial hospital

🚨🚨🚨 El Presidente @DiazCanelB acompaña a los heridos en el hospital Faustino Pérez. Seguiremos informando. pic.twitter.com/dAUArI4RL9 — Presidencia Cuba 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) August 6, 2022

State television reported that some families from Matanzas had been evacuated from the neighbourhoods of the city closest to the affected industrial area, due to the risk of the flames spreading.