2030 World Cup bid launched jointly by Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 August 2022 • 11:08

World cup - Image ph.Fab/Shuterstock.com

Neighbours Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay have launched a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The announcement was made to the press on Wednesday, Aug 3 by representatives of the four countries’ football bodies.

The four countries are the second group to formally announce they will bid to be the hosts with Spain and Portugal have announced that they also intend to submit their proposals.

Uruguay, which hosted the competition’s first tournament back in 1930, said that it was only right on the centenary of the World Cup that it should go back to where it all started.

He said: “There will be more World Cups, but the cup only turns 100 one time, and it needs to come home.”

The Olympics did a similar thing going back to Greece on the anniversary of the games.

Alejandro Dominguez, President of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) added: “This is the dream of a continent.”

What makes their bid more significant is that Uruguay beat Argentina in the final to win the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

Both Chile and Argentina have also hosted the tournament before, the former in 1962 and the latter in 1978.

FIFA has said that it planned to select the hosts for 2030 in 2024, giving them two years to review the individual bids.

No bid will be submitted by either the UK or the Republic of Ireland after both agreed in February not to compete in 2030 but rather to concentrate on trying to secure the rights to host Euro 2028.

The bid to host the 2030 World Cup by Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay will be a popular choice given the significance of the date, a chance to celebrate 100 years of the competition.

