North Macedonia donates four Su-25 attack jets to Ukraine

06 August 2022

Image of a Russian Air Force Su-25 attack jet landing at Vladivostok in 2013. Credit: Wikipedia - Fedor Leukhin CC BY-SA 2.0

It has been confirmed that four Su-25 attack jets have been donated to Ukraine by North Macedonia.

According to a report today, Saturday, August 6, by European Pravda, Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, has confirmed the donation of four Sukhoi Su-25 attack jets to Ukraine by North Macedonia.

Podoliak tweeted @Podolyak_M: “A friend in need is a friend indeed. It doesn’t matter how big your country is or how big your GDP, what matters is what kind of heart you have. Many nations are showing more courage today than half the G20. Like North Macedonia, which has offered Ukraine support in the form of tanks and aircraft. We will never forget this”.

Пријателот се познава во неволја. Не е важно со каква големина е твојата земја, важно е какво срцето. Многу народи денес ќе покажат повеќе храброст од половина од G20. Како Северна Македонија, која ѝ пружи помош на 🇺🇦. Ние никогаш нема да го заборавиме ова. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 6, 2022

Last Thursday, August 4, this transfer of the aircraft by North Macedonia had been reported by the media. This was subsequently neither denied nor confirmed by the North Macedonian Ministry of Defence when quizzed by North Macedonian news outlet MKD.

Its only response was that any such decision to provide Ukraine aircraft would be “declassified and presented in accordance with transparency”. Air Force Command spokesman, Yurii Ihnat, had also previously denied having any information relating to this matter.

These four aircraft are known to exist because they were originally purchased from Ukraine in 2001 during the conflict in Macedonia. The Su-25 attack planes included a two-seater and three single-seaters. They were later decommissioned in 2003, and in 2004 were prepared for sale by the Armed Forces due to a lack of further need.

Soviet T-72 tanks had also been sold to North Macedonia by Ukraine according to previous reports. This hardware is apparently due to be decommissioned in the next few years.

