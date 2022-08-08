BREAKING NEWS: Thornton Heath explosion destroys home with four-year-old feared trapped

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 August 2022 • 12:33

A Thornton Heath explosion has destroyed a home and rescue services fearing for the life of a young girl believed trapped under the rubble.

The explosion, which happened at around 7 am on Monday, August 8 in the London neighbourhood saw neighbours Kutoya Kukanda, 50, and Delroy Simms, 62, rescue three children from the home.

But they said they believed a sibling girl aged around four or five was still trapped inside the building. They added that they believed the mother had escaped and was safe.

The home next door is said to have been badly damaged in the explosion with a cordon being set up by police.

Local residents say they reported a strong gas smell in the area two weeks ago with some saying that they had felt dizzy and sick over the past two days.

It is not known whether the gas smell was investigated by the authorities, with residents worried that further explosions could take place.

Neighbours have told local media it was “the biggest bang you’ll ever hear,” with the blast shattering nearby windows.

Emergency services are believed to still be on the scene with neighbouring residents not yet allowed back into their properties.

There is also no news on the safety of the young girl feared trapped after the Thornton Heath explosion left a gap among the terraced homes.

