By Chris King • 08 August 2022 • 18:19
Image of a man on an ebike.
Credit: Porsche newsroom
As reported today, Monday, August 8, car manufacturer Porsche wants to increase its activities in the eBike segment. To this end, two joint ventures founded by Porsche and the Dutch company Ponooc Investment B.V. begin business today.
Porsche eBike Performance GmbH, based in Ottobrunn near Munich, will develop electric drive systems for two-wheelers. These include motors, batteries, and the necessary software architecture for connectivity solutions.
Stuttgart-based P2 eBike GmbH – powered by Porsche, intends to use these drive systems to launch a new generation of Porsche eBikes from the middle of this decade.
The importance of this joint project between Porsche and Ponooc is demonstrated by the appointment of the management team. Jan Becker, the former CEO of Porsche Lifestyle GmbH & Co. KG, takes over as chairman of the management of Porsche eBike Performance GmbH. His counterpart at P2 eBike GmbH will be Moritz Failenschmid, who is also the Managing Director at Focus Bikes.
“We see great potential for Porsche in the eBike segment. This is why we are consistently expanding our activities in this area,” said Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT.
He continued: “Jan Becker and Moritz Failenschmid are proven experts when it comes to setting up and developing forward-looking and customer-oriented ventures. As part of a highly skilled and motivated team, they will prove this in the two joint ventures”.
“As is characteristic of Porsche, it’s all about developing products that inspire people through intelligent design, sophisticated technology and outstanding performance”, added Meschke.
In addition to compact drive systems from Fazua, Porsche eBike Performance GmbH will develop and produce particularly powerful eBike drive systems under the Porsche brand name.
Both product categories will be distributed to eBike manufacturers worldwide in the future, with the newly founded joint venture acting as a technology partner. The electric drive systems will be used in Porsche eBikes as well as in the products of other brands.
