By Chris King • 08 August 2022 • 18:19

Image of a man on an ebike. Credit: Porsche newsroom

Car manufacturer Porsche has announced its move into the eBike market.

As reported today, Monday, August 8, car manufacturer Porsche wants to increase its activities in the eBike segment. To this end, two joint ventures founded by Porsche and the Dutch company Ponooc Investment B.V. begin business today.

Porsche eBike Performance GmbH, based in Ottobrunn near Munich, will develop electric drive systems for two-wheelers. These include motors, batteries, and the necessary software architecture for connectivity solutions.

Stuttgart-based P2 eBike GmbH – powered by Porsche, intends to use these drive systems to launch a new generation of Porsche eBikes from the middle of this decade.

The importance of this joint project between Porsche and Ponooc is demonstrated by the appointment of the management team. Jan Becker, the former CEO of Porsche Lifestyle GmbH & Co. KG, takes over as chairman of the management of Porsche eBike Performance GmbH. His counterpart at P2 eBike GmbH will be Moritz Failenschmid, who is also the Managing Director at Focus Bikes.

“We see great potential for Porsche in the eBike segment. This is why we are consistently expanding our activities in this area,” said Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT.