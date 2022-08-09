By Guest Writer • 09 August 2022 • 13:11

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz confirmed the financial commitment Credit: Marbella Council

HOME Help Service in Marbella to receive €25 million over five years, the largest social contract ever entered into by the Council.

On August 9, Mayor Ángeles Muñoz announced this commitment which is co-financed by the Council and the Junta de Andalucia with much of the work undertaken by the Glece Group.

She explained that with 260 care assistants working almost 30,000 hours each month, it is possible to offer help to between 850 and 1,200 people in the municipality.

The amount involved represents some 46 per cent of the entire Social Rights budget and is €5 million more than the amount spent for the same service in 2019.

The mayor said “This reflects the commitment made in the social area from the outset and the maintenance of the increase in the item that we carried out in the midst of the pandemic, understanding that a city as supportive as ours must also guarantee care for families that have a person with some degree of disability.”

The new agreement also allows access for the first time to hairdressing and podiatry services, as well as the usual assistance in housework, personal hygiene, food, shopping and collection of prescriptions from pharmacies.

In addition, the working conditions of the assistants, a policy to hire from vulnerable groups and additional training with a minimum of 41 hours per year are important new commitments and the mayor highlighted the “great work” of the staff who provided this valuable service even during the years of the pandemic.

