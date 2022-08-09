Javea to prevent forest fires by clearing ravines and forest areas

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 August 2022 • 9:39

Javea forest - Image Francisgonsa Shutterstock.com

The Javea City Council has called for contractors to quote to clear the ravines and forest areas surrounding the city in an effort to prevent wildfires.

The call came on Monday, August 8 after it became clear that the Council did not have the equipment of the staff needed to undertake the difficult work.

Most of the areas concerned are said to be difficult to access and specialised equipment will be needed to clear the vegetation.

Companies that are interested in undertaking the work have until August 30 to submit bids, with a budget of €158,000 being set aside for the work.

Mayor of the Environment, Beaches and Tourism, Antonio Miragall, said: “This is not about helping the operators or the brigades municipal authorities to work in the green areas of the city, but rather the intention is to access those areas or places that the council cannot access with the equipment it has available.

In effect the council is looking for a company to maintain the network of ravines and heritage plots surrounding the city. These areas are said the have dense undergrowth which could catch alight easily.

Miragall added: “Municipal operators do not have such specific material as to access natural enclaves where the vegetation has grown a lot and can pose a risk to the environment.” The company that undertakes the work must have the ability to access these difficult areas and to be able remove all the weeds that may pose a danger.

The council wants the work to be carried out over the winter with the possibility of the contract being extended to two or three years.

